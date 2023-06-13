They finished two points from safety, having threatened to escape the relegation zone after taking 10 points from the previous 12.

Adams’ players didn’t have a bottom-four record in terms of defeats, despite losing on 22 occasions in 2022/23.

Morecambe's win against Lincoln City had given them hope they could beat the drop Picture: Michael Williamson

That was only the sixth worst tally behind Forest Green Rovers (31), Cambridge United (26), Accrington Stanley (24), MK Dons and Port Vale (both 23).

Only Lincoln City (20), Portsmouth (19) and Fleetwood Town (16) drew more often than the Shrimps, who matched second-placed Ipswich Town in recording 14 stalemates across the season.

Forest Green (31), Accrington (40), Cambridge (41), MK Dons (44) and Cheltenham Town (45) all scored fewer goals than the Shrimps, who netted 47 times.

It was a different story at the other end of the pitch, however, with only Forest Green (89) and Burton Albion (79) conceding more than Morecambe’s 78.

That all contributed to Morecambe’s inability to pick up three points on a regular basis as 10 victories in 46 matches was League One’s second worst record, behind only Forest Green (six).

“There were only a few more teams who lost more games than us,” the manager acknowledged.

“It was just getting those wins, which we were unable to do for one reason or another.

“I always look back to when we drew against Portsmouth at home (1-1, November 2022).

“That was a game where we could have won but we drew instead; that’s one where we could have ended up with three points.”

Ticket details have been confirmed for one of Morecambe’s pre-season matches as they get set for life back in League Two.

The Shrimps travel to Southport on Tuesday, July 18 (7.30pm) to meet a team which finished 18th in National League North last season.

Admission will be £10 for adults, £6 for over-65s, £3 for 12 to 16-year-olds and free for under-12s – though anyone aged under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.