Morecambe’s hopes of back-to-back league victories were dashed by a disappointing defeat at Newport County AFC on Tuesday.

They dominated for long periods but errors at both ends proved vital as the hosts were gifted two goals, while the Shrimps were repeatedly denied by home keeper Nick Townsend.

Joe Thomas’ second-minute volley forced a fine save from Harry Burgoyne but he was not to be denied on eight minutes.

Hallam Hope was one of two Morecambe players to hit the woodwork Picture: Morecambe FC

Burgoyne spilled Bobby Kamwa’s shot into the path of Thomas, who poked home from close range.

Yann Songo’o went close to equalising three minutes later, his cross almost catching out Townsend as the ball came back off the bar.

The Shrimps hit the woodwork again two minutes later when Hallam Hope headed against the bar from six yards.

However, they were fortunate not to go further behind as Shane McLoughlin’s strike grazed the outside of the post.

David Ajiboye and Cameron Evans also went close before Courtney Baker-Richardson diverted an effort inches wide.

Songo’o and Andy Dallas both had shots blocked for a Morecambe team which then started the second half on the front foot.

Marcus Dackers forced Townsend into a save and Callum Cooke failed to find the target after being played in on goal by Hope.

Dackers’ diving header forced Townsend into a flying save on the hour and, from there, the Shrimps dominated possession before levelling on 79 minutes.

Townsend made two superb saves to deny Dallas, but the ball finally fell to substitute Gwion Edwards who hammered home.

Dackers wasted a glorious chance, failing to find the target with only Townsend to beat.

He was made to pay seconds later as Ajiboye got on the wrong side of Jamie Stott to finish.

Dackers almost made amends with a header that was well saved by Townsend before Dallas drilled a shot straight at the keeper.

Newport County AFC: Townsend, Evans, Clarke, Baker, Thomas (Jameson 88), McLoughlin, Antwi, Glennon, Ajiboye, Baker-Richardson (Martin 72), Kamwa (Hudlin 85). Subs not used: Webb, Warner, Spellman, Mawene.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott (Tollitt 90), Taylor, Tutonda (A Lewis 63), Cooke, Songo’o (P Lewis 90), Macadam, Hope (Edwards 54), Dackers, Dallas. Subs not used: Schofield, Williams, White.

Referee: Carl Brook.

Attendance: 3,766.