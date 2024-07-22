Morecambe players have gelled together quickly

By Gavin Browne
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
Morecambe assistant boss Danny Grainger has hailed the team spirit among the Shrimps’ new-look squad.

Sixteen players have come in this summer following the return of manager Derek Adams to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Grainger is another new face, having been brought in by Adams a month ago.

Speaking after Saturday’s pre-season draw at Workington AFC, Grainger outlined how pleased the management team is with the squad’s togetherness.

David Tutonda is one of Morecambe's 16 summer signings after agreeing a return to the club Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesDavid Tutonda is one of Morecambe's 16 summer signings after agreeing a return to the club Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
He told the club website: “There is a great togetherness about the group and now it’s about understanding each other’s games a little bit more.

“That does take time and, each week, we’re seeing it more and more on the training pitch where they are starting to blend and complement each other.

“Then it’s finding that understanding when you get onto a pitch of timing of runs, stuff like that, and how the gaffer wants them to do things.

“There’s loads of positives and I think the camaraderie in the dressing room, you can hear them in the morning.

“The togetherness is there and team spirit’s a vital part of any successful team – and it’s good to see that a new group have created that so well already.

“It’s easy to say we want a good team spirit but the players create that among themselves and the staff will be trying to complement it as much as we can.

“That goes back to recruitment of players. The gaffer has obviously looked at the players, not just what they can do on the pitch but good characters as well.

“When you get good characters inside a dressing room and they can have fall outs, they can have disagreements, they can have good times together and go through the tough times.”

Adams’ players are back in action on Friday, when they welcome Blackburn Rovers (7.30pm).

Having played two NWCFL teams in Longridge Town and Burscough, along with a Workington side from the NPL Premier, it will be a step up.

Grainger said: “We’ve played teams below us in the pyramid and, on Friday, we’re the ones that are lower in the pyramid so it’s going to be a completely different game.

“We’ve got to make sure we go there with the right approach – more minutes in the legs and probably getting closer towards the Walsall game.”

