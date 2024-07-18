Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams has added a 16th new face to his Morecambe squad with the signing of Harvey Macadam.

The 23-year-old midfielder has joined from Fleetwood Town on a free transfer, though the deal does contain a sell-on clause.

Having joined Fleetwood in January 2022, he scored twice in 43 appearances for the club in addition to a loan spell with Waterford in the League of Ireland Premier Division earlier this year.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get it over the line, I’m really excited.

Morecambe have signed Harvey Macadam Picture: Morecambe FC

“The gaffer has brought loads of new players in and I’m delighted to be one of them.

“I met all the lads this morning and they’re all welcoming. Training was good, I trained well, so I’m pleased with that.

“It’s going to be a massive year for us, so pre-season is hugely important to build our minutes up and make sure we’re raring to go come the 10th of August.

“I’m an energetic box-to-box midfield player, I’ll leave blood, sweat and tears on the shirt every time.

“I’ll give it my all and offer a bit of quality on the ball to create chances for our attacking players.”

First spotted by hometown club Burnley, Macadam was also a youth player at Blackburn Rovers before joining AFC Fylde.

He had a two-year scholarship with the Coasters before being released in the summer of 2019.

Moves to Northwich Victoria, Nelson, Longridge Town and Ashton United followed before his second spell with the latter attracted Fleetwood’s attention.

They signed him for an undisclosed fee, initially sending him into their development squad before he joined the senior ranks.