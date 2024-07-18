Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Second-half goals from Paul Lewis and Ben Tollitt gave Morecambe victory at Burscough on Tuesday evening.

Having opened their pre-season with last weekend’s win at Longridge Town, Morecambe saw their hosts come closest to breaking the deadlock in the opening 10 minutes.

Harvey Sample broke into the Morecambe box and pulled the trigger, though the angle was against him and the ball sailed harmlessly wide.

Morecambe won the game’s first corner and, following an initial clearance, the ball reached Lennon Dobson who shot wide from the edge of the box.

Charlie Brown came close to scoring for Morecambe in midweek Picture: Morecambe FC

Charlie Brown nearly found himself one-on-one on 19 minutes but Paul Lewis’ header, intended for the front man, was intercepted by the Burscough keeper Adam Reid.

Brown came close five minutes later but his effort from close range was blocked and the ball deflected behind for a corner.

Moments later, Sample laid the ball off to Cian Spencer-McDermott who looked to sidefoot an effort at goal but Kayden Harrack dealt with the danger.

Reid punched away a Brown free-kick before Sample blasted over from close range as the first half ended goalless.

The Shrimps started the second half brightly as they went in front on 54 minutes.

David Tutonda’s delivery was initially met by Brown, who forced a save from Reid before Lewis was in the right place at the right time to convert the rebound.

Morecambe doubled the advantage on the hour through Tollitt, who advanced down the right before breaking into the box and firing beyond Reid.

Burscough’s first sight of goal in the second period came on 64 minutes when Stephen Rigby’s header lacked the power needed to test Harry Burgoyne.

The Shrimps brought on Gwion Edwards eight minutes later and he nearly made an instant impact, cutting inside from the left and forcing Reid into a save.

Edwards nearly turned provider with 10 minutes to play, breaking into the box and squaring the ball to Hallam Hope before Burscough cleared.

The hosts halved the deficit late on but victory on the night was Morecambe’s.

Burscough: Reid, Cannon-Noren, McConville, Spencer-McDermott, Imadiyi, McCulloch, Trepasso, Walsh, Sample, Rigby, Hamilton. Subs: Uppal, Coughlan, Ball, Grindrod, Martin, Brewster.

Morecambe: Moore, Millen, Tutonda, Harrack, Ray, Songo’o, Dobson, Lewis, Brown, Tollitt, Fairclough. Subs: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Lewis, Taylor, Stott, White, Jones, Hope, Slew, Edwards.