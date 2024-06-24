Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek Adams has reinforced his backroom staff with the appointment of Danny Grainger as Morecambe’s new assistant manager.

Grainger, whose near two-decade playing career saw him feature for clubs including St Johnstone, Dundee United, Hearts, St Mirren and Carlisle United, had most recently been in charge at Workington AFC before leaving at the end of the season.

Having had two spells as the boss at Borough Park, either side of an assistant manager’s role at Falkirk, Grainger fills one of the gaps in Morecambe’s backroom team.

The 37-year-old said: “When the phone call came to work with someone as experienced as the gaffer, it was a no-brainer.

Morecambe's new assistant manager Danny Grainger Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“To be able to come in, push on and keep developing my own coaching ability is something I’m excited for.

“I’ve known Derek from playing against his teams as a player and then as a coach.

“I spoke to him when I first started coaching and he’s always been at the end of the phone for a bit of advice, and we’ve had a good relationship from there.

“Having played at Morecambe numerous times, I know a few people behind the scenes and I know what the club is about.

“Whenever I’ve played there, there’s always been a real family feel around the place and that, to me, is very important.

“The gaffer has been successful in this league, I’d like to think I’ve got experience there from being a League Two captain so fingers crossed we can gel together quickly, get the squad ready and make sure we hit the ground running.”

Adams added: “I am delighted to have Danny Grainger join Morecambe FC as my assistant manager, he will be a great addition to the football staff.”

Grainger’s appointment comes 48 hours after it was announced David Fitzgerald would be leaving his position as first-team and senior professional development coach.

It also comes ahead of the 2024/25 fixture announcement on Wednesday, followed by the Carabao Cup draw on Thursday morning.

The EFL has also confirmed the Bristol Street Motors Trophy draw takes place on Thursday afternoon (2.30pm).

Morecambe are in group C of the northern section, alongside Carlisle and Wigan Athletic.