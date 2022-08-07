Morecambe manager sees plus points in Peterborough United defeat

Goals from Joe Ward, Ben Thompson and Hector Kyprianou gave the home side the three points and inflicted a first defeat of the season upon the Shrimps.

Connor Ripley’s goalkeeping error, which gifted the home side an early opener, and Cole Stockton’s poor one-on-one miss – both of which came in the opening 20 minutes – proved decisive.

Stockton’s replacement, Jon Obika, also missed a good opportunity late on, though Ripley made some fine saves to thwart Thompson, Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris at the other end.

Morecambe were beaten at Peterborough United on Saturday Picture: Morecambe FC

Adams said: “I thought we caused Peterborough some trouble.

“We got into their area and had a good number of opportunities that we just didn’t take, unfortunately for us.

“They scored a goal against the run of play at that moment of time, a shot from outside of the area that found its way into the back of the net, and that was unexpected.

“We all know how good of a side Peterborough are but players such as Ash Hunter, Jensen Weir and Jake Taylor were causing them problems, which is promising going forward.

“We have to take the chances when they come along. We haven’t today, but that is just the nature of football.”

The Shrimps return to action on Tuesday when they host Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.