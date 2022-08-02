Morecambe boss eyes a further possible arrival

Adams saw his side begin the new League One season with a goalless draw against Shrewsbury Town at the Mazuma Stadium last Saturday.

That came after a summer in which he added eight players to his ranks – but he is still looking for more new arrivals.

Having brought in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir on loan last week, Adams is eyeing up one more addition at least.

Farrend Rawson (left) is one of eight new arrivals at Morecambe so far this summer Picture: Ian Lyon

He revealed he is close to securing another loan deal, having said during the close season that he would like a squad of roughly 23 players from which to pick.

Adams said: “We still need to add to the squad.

“We have 23 players but that includes three goalkeepers and Courtney Duffus, who is going to be out for the full season, so we are short of numbers.

“We still have a month to get players out and players in which is important.

“I would like two players competing for every position but we are not there yet, so work will be ongoing over the next month.

“At this moment in time we only have the possibility of bringing one more player in because of the budget.

“We will see what happens but we need to look to free up some money and get some players out to get other players in.

“We are close to doing another loan deal but, until that club gets another player in, we won’t be able to get him – but we will keep working on that one.”

Adams had made 10 under-contract players available for transfer at the end of last season.

Of those 10, only Jonah Ayunga has left after rejoining former Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson at St Mirren.

Duffus was another of the players to have been made available before it was revealed he had picked up a knee ligament injury.

“We’re really disappointed for the player,” Adams said.