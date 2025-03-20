Morecambe have walked a goalkeeping tightrope
The Shrimps have had seven outfield players on the bench in their last five outings, with Harry Burgoyne the only fit shot-stopper.
Stuart Moore was already on the sidelines before he was joined by January signing Ryan Schofield, who picked up a groin injury against Doncaster Rovers on February 18.
As a result, the Shrimps have been hoping nothing untoward would happen to Burgoyne in their subsequent matches – given the risk of an outfield player having to go in goal.
That is a familiar scenario for Morecambe fans, who witnessed midfielder Alex Kenyon do just that on more than one occasion.
Red cards for Barry Roche saw Kenyon don the gloves against Hartlepool United in April 2016 and Northampton Town in August 2018.
While Adams remained coy as to which outfield player would replace Burgoyne if needed, he acknowledged they are walking a tightrope.
He said: “We only have one fit keeper, so it is a huge risk – and that risk comes with having seven subs who are outfield players.
“It gives us an opportunity to pick five from seven outfield players on the bench but we haven’t got another keeper to pick from.”
Schofield is due to be assessed on Thursday after featuring in Tuesday’s Central League Cup loss at Huddersfield Town.
“We’ve got to look at his recovery from that game,” Adams added.
“He had a groin injury and there’s an issue with kicking the ball, so we have to try and get that addressed.”