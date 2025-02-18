Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe suffered a narrow defeat to Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday and remained in the League Two relegation spots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps went down to a fourth-minute Rob Street goal as the visitors dominated the early stages at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

That was before a second-half Morecambe onslaught, which saw them look to take advantage of Doncaster being reduced to 10 men on 70 minutes when Jack Senior was sent off for a shocking tackle on Ged Garner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrimps boss Derek Adams made four changes to the side that beat Accrington Stanley last weekend but they were second best at the start of the game.

Morecambe striker Marcus Dackers spurned an opportunity on Tuesday evening Picture: Morecambe FC

Doncaster began the game at a tremendous pace with Street blazing over from close range after just 20 seconds.

He then made amends shortly afterwards as he headed a cross past Ryan Schofield from eight yards out.

Doncaster continued to dominate with Owen Bailey having a great chance to double the advantage just after the half-hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found by Jamie Sterry but saw his close-range shot blocked by Harry Burgoyne, who had replaced Schofield moments earlier.

Morecambe’s best chance came at the end of the first half when Harvey Macadam found space down the right.

He produced a dangerous cross which Marcus Dackers failed to take advantage of as he missed his attempted flick at goal.

Jordan Gibson wasted a golden chance to increase Doncaster’s lead in the second half and he was grateful to his defence for keeping out a dominant Morecambe, who laid siege to the Rovers goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Gwion Edwards forced Rovers keeper Teddy Sharman-Lowe into an easy save with a shot from the edge of the box.

Despite dominating the ball, a lack of quality in the final third once again proved costly for the Shrimps.

Morecambe: Schofield (Burgoyne 33), Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda (A Lewis 85), P Lewis, Cooke (Edwards 66), Macadam, Dallas (Angol 85), Garner (Tollitt 85), Dackers. Subs not used: White, Songo’o.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, Anderson, Senior, Bailey, Broadbent (Nixon 73), Molyneux (Ironside 79), Clifton, Gibson (Kelly 79), Street (Sharp 79). Subs not used: Lawlor, Crew.

Referee: Ollie Yates.

Attendance: 2,951.