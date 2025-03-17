Hello Shrimps fans from the Shrimps Trust, we hope you’re doing well in what is undoubtedly an incredibly tough time to be a Morecambe fan.

Things are not in a great situation on and off the pitch but, as a Trust, we will continue to do everything we can to improve and impact things where we can.

We have continued to contact the club’s owner, Jason Whittingham, for updates regarding the sale of the club.

The latest we have been told is talks are ongoing with Panjab Warriors, who have been submitting further documentation to the EFL regarding their checks.

A new banner along the front of the Halo Terrace was unveiled last weekend Picture: Morecambe FC

Jason has said there is another buyer on the scene and that they are being considered a viable option given the length of time the current process is taking.

However, we do not know whether or not Jason has a strict deadline with Panjab Warriors and how long this deadline might be.

We urge Jason to conclude the process with Panjab Warriors, one way or another, and urge him to consider all options available to him.

A minute's silence in memory of Poppy Atkinson was held on Saturday Picture: Morecambe FC

On to other Trust projects and we are delighted with the uptake on the ‘Back the Lads’ campaign.

This has seen the re-emergence of the surfer flag, which is a great way to welcome the players out for kick-off, as well as the purchase of 40 new hand waver flags.

At our last home match against Barrow, we also unveiled a new banner along the front of the Halo Terrace which is another fantastic addition. Our fundraiser for the Back the Lads campaign remains open.

In a similar effort to boost the atmosphere and feel of the stadium, we are working to get the Legends Wall area spruced up for the return of the legends’ displays.

Morecambe and Barrow AFC drew at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium Picture: Morecambe FC

This has involved some lovely painted artwork being dashed onto the wall, courtesy of Sophia Alexandra, which those of you in the Halo will most likely have noticed. We’re hoping that all of this will help give the home end a more ‘homely’ feel.

For supporting the lads away from home, away travel remains on sale for the remainder of our away games this season.

We will be making decisions on coaches two weeks prior to the match, dependent on numbers, so if you are looking at travelling then please do book on as soon as you can.

We are glad to say that we have managed to get enough numbers to run the Port Vale coach, which remains on sale. Please do sign up for a spot if you are interested in going.

Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham

Preparations are currently underway for our upcoming AGM, which is pencilled in for the end of July.

We will continue to update members and fans on this process but, in the meantime, if you feel being on the board of the Trust is something that you might be interested in, then please get in touch.

We remain keen to hear from people who can offer different skills and experiences to bring to the Trust.

Finally, we send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Poppy Atkinson after her passing earlier this month.

Poppy was a part of the wider footballing community, representing Kendal United and Morecambe Girls, and was tragically taken far too soon. Rest in peace, Poppy.