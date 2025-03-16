​Morecambe 2 Barrow 2: Two-goal lead thrown away by 10-man Shrimps

The Shrimps moved deeper into relegation trouble as they let a two-goal lead slip against Barrow at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The Shrimps produced a fine first-half display to lead 2-0 at the break despite having Max Taylor sent off, but a wasted chance for Andy Dallas, and a Harry Burgoyne howler allowed the Bluebirds back into the game to leave the Shrimps now six points from safety.

Derek Adams made one change from the side that lost at MK Dons with Dallas returning for the ineligible Ged Garner and he saw his side get off to a perfect start when they took the lead after just nine minutes.

Tom White, playing against his former club, played in the perfect through ball for Gwion Edwards to slot the ball past Paul Farman.

Morecambe striker Lee Angol was on target again (photo: Morecambe FC)

After a bright start the home side were reduced to 10 men on 28 minutes when Taylor was given a straight red card after a collision with Ben Whitfield in a moment that changed the complexion of the game.

Barrow looked to take advantage of the extra man and dominated possession. Tyler Smith looked a constant threat and forced Burgoyne into two neat saves and fired wide before the Shrimps shocked the visitors in first-half injury time with a second goal.

Lee Angol, who gave probably his best performance in a Morecambe shirt, cut in from the right and produced a left- foot shot from the edge of the area that went through a crowd of bodies and ended up in the back of the net for his third goal in the last three games.

Despite being a man light the Shrimps should have added a third at the start of the second half. As Barrow pushed everyone forward they left no one at the back and Dallas had a free run on goal, but failed to round Farman when he could have teed up Angol for an open goal.

It was a miss that proved vital and a gift that Barrow took full advantage of.

They went close on 57 minutes when Dean Campbell found the side-netting with a header from a corner and four minutes later Sam Foley went closer with a header that hit the post.

Barrow did find the target on 63 minutes when Burgoyne made a good save from a close-range header only to see the ball drop for Robbie Gotts to poke home from close range.

The Shrimps were now up against a constant wave of attacks with Whitfield heading just wide before they were literally gifted a second by Burgoyne.

Campbell tried his luck from distance with a shot that was straight at the Shrimps' keeper, only for him to let the all squirm from his grasp to give Smith a simple tap-in.

Morecambe's defence had to dig deep to protect the point, though Barrow went close to snatching a late win when Campbell clipped an effort just wide from the edge of the box.

In the end, a day that started so full of promise ended in frustration which was made all the more disappointing with Tranmere's shock win at title-chasing Bradford further hurting the Shrimps' survival hopes.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Millen, Songo'o, Stott, Taylor, A Lewis (Tutonda, 67) White, Edwards, Angol (Dackers 77), Dallas (Slew 67), Cooke (Jones 77). Subs not used: Hope, Williams, Tollitt.

Barrow: Farman, Duru (Campbell 50), Canavan, Williams, Spence, Smith, Newby, Gotts, Foley, Pressley (Acquah 74), Whitfield (Mahoney 73'. Subs not used: Stanway, Cameron, Jackson.

Referee: S Simpson.

Attendance: 4,351