Morecambe bring in former Aberdeen, Dundee United, St Mirren and Partick Thistle striker

Morecambe completed a third signing of the day when announcing the arrival of striker Cammy Smith.
By Gavin Browne
Published 27th Jun 2023, 19:55 BST- 2 min read

Having already landed Yann Songo’o and Stuart Moore, the Shrimps added to their attacking options with the signing of Smith on a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old had most recently spent two years at Partick Thistle, who missed out on promotion to the Scottish Premiership through the play-offs at the end of last season.

Shrimps boss Derek Adams said: “Cammy is somebody with good experience for his age.

Cammy Smith (right) became Morecambe's third signing on Tuesday Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Cammy Smith (right) became Morecambe's third signing on Tuesday Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images
“He has been part of promotions and success, and to have those credentials are important at any club.

“Coming through at Aberdeen, Cammy was very highly regarded and clearly has talent.

“No player is ever the finished article, and we look forward to bringing even more of his talent out whilst he is with us.”

Smith’s career began at Aberdeen, for whom he made his debut as a 16-year-old against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in April 2012.

He spent six years at Pittodrie, winning the 2013/14 Scottish League Cup along the way before loan spells at Dundee United and St Mirren.

Having joined the latter permanently in 2017, Smith’s first season ended with a Championship title and promotion before he rejoined Dundee United in January 2019.

His two years there brought another pair of loans, this time to Dundalk and Ayr United, before joining Ayr on a short-term basis.

From there, he had a spell with USL Championship club Indy Eleven in the United States before joining Partick in the summer of 2021.

He is now looking forward to a first experience of football south of the border as Morecambe make their return to League Two after two years as a third tier club.

Smith said: “This is obviously something different for me.

“It’s my first taste of English football but I am excited. It’s a good challenge for me at a good time.

“I want to come here and show what I can do, as well as being part of a team that wants to deliver on the pitch, and I can’t wait to get into competitive action.”

