The 28-year-old has signed a one-year deal after his contract with Blackpool expired at the end of last season.

He had spent the last two-and-a-quarter years at Bloomfield Road, making two appearances in acting as the third choice keeper behind Chris Maxwell and Dan Grimshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he was on the bench when they won play-off promotion to the Championship in 2021, the day before the Shrimps’ Wembley success against Newport County AFC.

Former Blackpool keeper Stuart Moore has joined Morecambe Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Moore will act as competition to Adam Smith, whose re-signing at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium was confirmed last week.

Boss Derek Adams said: “It is good to add competition to our goalkeeping department.

“Stuart is an experienced player who has turned out for clubs at various levels and he will come in knowing what lies ahead in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going forward, we know that we have two strong goalkeepers who will go toe-to-toe for the jersey and that is the environment we have had and want to keep at this football club.”

Moore spent time as a youngster with Portsmouth before joining Reading, spending five years with the Royals.

He had a number of loan spells in that time, including temporary moves to Peterborough United and Luton Town, before joining Barrow AFC in 2017.

Moves to Swindon Town, MK Dons and Wealdstone followed before he joined Blackpool in February 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore played as the Seasiders defeated Bristol Rovers in the final game of the 2020/21 League One season before coming off the bench to help them beat Blackburn Rovers in the Championship the following October.

Last season brought another loan move as he joined Doncaster Rovers in March on an emergency seven-day basis, featuring in a defeat to Salford City and a draw with Crawley Town.

He’s now looking to win the battle with Smith and become Morecambe’s first choice keeper.

Moore said: “I am delighted to join Morecambe. I am at a stage where I want to be competing regularly for that number one jersey and I feel I can do that here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great opportunity for me to continue developing in a division I know well.