The 31-year-old has agreed a one-year deal at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, two years after following manager Derek Adams to Bradford City.

Songo’o played 62 times for Bradford before joining Walsall on loan for the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Frenchman only featured on a handful of occasions before Bradford confirmed he wouldn’t be offered a new deal.

Yann Songo'o (right) is back with Morecambe two years on from promotion Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

It’s the fifth time Adams and Songo’o have worked together, having also linked up at Ross County and Plymouth Argyle in addition to their spells with Morecambe and Bradford.

Adams said: “Obviously Yann is somebody that I know very well.

“I have worked with him over five different spells and each time he has been a reliable and important member of the squads he has played in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the transition of players this summer, it was imperative to get some experience into the building as we prepare for League Two and Yann gives us that.

“He now has over 300 appearances under his belt, the majority in the EFL, and that will be vital for us going into the new campaign.”

Songo’o first joined Morecambe in September 2020 after being released by Scunthorpe United.

He made 45 appearances that season and scored six times as the club won promotion to League One for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His last match for the Shrimps was the promotion play-off final win against Newport County AFC at Wembley.

While excited to be back at Morecambe and working under Adams again, Songo’o is similarly looking forward to seeing the Shrimps’ supporters.

He added: “My last spell at Morecambe was very successful as we won promotion to League One so my memories here are happy.

“It’s great to be back and to get going again. The manager is somebody I feel good working for and somebody who gets the best out of me and that is important at this stage of my career.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad