The deal means the club stadium will be rebranded as the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The club has also confirmed Mazuma will no longer be Morecambe’s front of shirt sponsor, with a new partner due to be announced within the next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Thomas, the club’s head of commercial, said: “Firstly, I want to extend my thanks and gratitude to Craig (Smith, Mazuma MD) and the team at Mazuma.

A new front of shirt sponsor is due to be announced Picture: Ian Lyon

“Over the last few years, we have managed to build a very strong relationship which is reflected in this new agreement.

“Mazuma have been an integral partner of the football club and are a well-recognised and respected tech recycling brand here in the UK.

“On behalf of the football club, we thank Mazuma for continuing their commitment to MFC and supporting the journey of our club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mazuma’s managing director, Craig Smith, added: “We have thoroughly enjoyed our relationship with Morecambe FC over the last few years and are happy to continue that strong partnership going forward.

“The challenges presented by a season in the EFL require support and commitment from all levels, both from within and externally of the club, and we believe our continued support cements this belief and hopefully in some way assists the season on the pitch for Derek (Adams, Morecambe boss) and the team.