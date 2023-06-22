The Shrimps are travelling to Rotherham United for the third time in eight seasons, during the week commencing August 7.

Six years earlier, Morecambe had a 5-4 extra-time victory in South Yorkshire with Jack Dunn (3), Cole Stockton and Kevin Ellison on target.

Arthur Gnahoua scored Morecambe's winner at Rotherham United last season Picture: Ian Lyon

Last season’s win came on the back of another victory against Championship opposition in the opening round, when Morecambe beat Stoke City on penalties.

It took them into the last 32, where they were eventually beaten by MK Dons last November.