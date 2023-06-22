News you can trust since 1837
Liverpool U21s complete Morecambe's EFL Trophy group

Morecambe will also play Liverpool’s U21s in next season’s EFL Trophy after the group stage draw was completed this morning.
By Gavin Browne
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read

The Anfield club’s youngsters join the Shrimps, Barrow AFC and Blackpool in Group A of the competition’s Northern section.

It’s the second time Morecambe have played Blackpool in the Trophy, having lost 5-1 at Bloomfield Road in September 2019.

Morecambe met Liverpool's Merseyside rivals, Everton, in the EFL Trophy last season Picture: Michael WilliamsonMorecambe met Liverpool's Merseyside rivals, Everton, in the EFL Trophy last season Picture: Michael Williamson
The match with the Bluebirds will be the clubs’ first meeting in the tournament.

Morecambe will be looking to make it consecutive appearances in the knockout stages, having reached the last 32 in 2022/23.

They finished runners-up in their group behind Everton’s U21s to reach the second round, edging out Harrogate Town on goals scored after the pair – as well as bottom club Harrogate Town – all finished on four points.

However, round two saw an end to the Shrimps’ run as they were beaten 4-3 on penalties at Lincoln City after a 1-1 draw.

