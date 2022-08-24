Rotherham United 0 Morecambe 1: Shrimps move into Carabao Cup third round

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Gnahoua’s goal 18 minutes from time gave the Shrimps victory and saw them knock out a Championship team for the second time this season.

The goal owed a lot to substitute Caleb Watts, who robbed Jamie Lindsay of possession before playing in Gnahoua, who forced his way past a host of defenders and into the box.

He then smashed a shot past Josh Vickers as Morecambe clinched a third round spot for only the third time in their history.

Arthur Gnahoua followed up his goal against Fleetwood Town with the winner at Rotherham United Picture: Ian Lyon

Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams was again forced into changes again with Ousmane Fane and Dylan Connolly replacing the injured Ash Hunter and Jon Obika.

With Cole Stockton again ruled out, they were left with no recognised striker and included four academy youngsters on the bench.

Rotherham started brightly and produced the first moment of threat when Cohen Bramble fired a ball across the box for Georgie Kelly, who failed to find the target.

The pressure continued and, on 16 minutes, the home side went close again from a set piece.

Scott High’s corner found Tom Eaves but his header back into the danger area was headed over by Jamie McCart.

Lindsay was the next to go close on 22 minutes as the midfielder was played in on goal but fired into the side-netting.

Morecambe’s best moment of the first half came from a flowing move down the right.

Connolly used his speed to create space before sending in a cross which found Liam Gibson, who turned sharply before shooting just wide.

The second half started with Rotherham on the front foot again as Ollie Rathbone volleyed wide.

From there, the Shrimps restricted the hosts to few openings thanks to a superb defensive performance.

They were rewarded for their efforts when Gnahoua produced another moment of magic to earn another memorable cup win.

Rotherham United: Vickers, Harding, Bramall (Ferguson 64), McCart, High, Eaves (Kayode 64), Norton-Cuffy (Ogbene 64), Kelly, Lindsay, Rathbone (Barlaser 64), Peltier. Subs not used: Johansson, Wiles, Bola, Odoffin, Humphreys.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Gibson (McLoughlin 80), Rawson, Delaney, Taylor (O’Connor 65), Fane, Connolly, Gnahoua, Weir (Watts 65), Bedeau. Subs not used: Smith, Da Silva Mendes, Mayor, Rooney, Davidson, Foden.

Referee: Peter Wright.