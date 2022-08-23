Morecambe issue statement in response to Worcester Warriors' situation

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With fewer than three weeks until the start of the new Gallagher Premiership rugby union season, Worcester Warriors – owned by Morecambe chiefs Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring – are reportedly on the verge of administration following a winding-up petition over unpaid tax, issued last week by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

It had raised the question as to what effect that might have upon the Shrimps but the club has issued a statement to fans.

It read: “Following the update from Worcester Warriors dated 22 August 2022, the Morecambe Football Club board of directors, including the owners, would like to reassure supporters that this has no impact on Morecambe FC.

“Our finances are independent, as are our budgets. We do not owe Worcester Warriors any monies and the only shared position is that we have owners in common.

“We continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the club maintains a healthy position and will continue to do so moving forwards.

“We wish Worcester Warriors and all associated the very best.”

Jason Whittingham (left) and Colin Goldring (right) own Morecambe and Worcester Warriors

Goldring and Whittingham remain in ongoing discussions with HMRC, Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as to the way forward for the Warriors.

They had issued an update of their own prior to Morecambe’s announcement on Monday evening.

“There has been much speculation and rumour circulating in the media and among our supporters about the future of Worcester Warriors,” read a statement from the pair.

“Over the past week a lot of work has been done away from the media spotlight to try to navigate the club through the challenges that we currently face.

“That work continues, discussions are ongoing and we are reviewing the options available to the club.

“We continue to work closely with HMRC, Premiership Rugby, the RFU and DCMS to find the best solution to the situation.

“We are very grateful for the support these organisations have shown to the club.