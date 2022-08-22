Morecambe boss: Oxford United point was a fair result

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a goalless opening half, it was Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Jensen Weir who fired Morecambe into the lead on 48 minutes.

However, they were pegged back seven minutes later by Kyle Joseph’s close-range finish with neither team able to add to their tally in the time remaining.

Jensen Weir scored Morecambe's goal at Oxford United Picture: Ian Lyon

Adams said: “It was a very good game.

“Oxford are struggling at home to get wins and have lost their last two games.

“We dealt with the shape that Oxford tried and we limited them to very few opportunities on target – and we were unfortunate not to take all three points.

“We went ahead with a well-worked goal and a great finish from Jensen Weir, he took it really well.

“We broke down Oxford’s right, the opportunity came about because we pressed them high. It was a great slip pass across and he finished it into the bottom corner.

“It was great to go ahead in the game and we felt that we could probably hold on and take all three points.

“They came into the game late on. They threw a ball into the box, it was a scramble and they got their equaliser but we feel like the draw is a fair result.”