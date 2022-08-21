Oxford United 1 Morecambe 1: Shrimps pick up a point on their travels

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps had taken the lead as Jensen Weir put them ahead on 48 minutes, but they had to be content with a point after Kyle Joseph levelled eight minutes later.

Derek Adams made one change to the Morecambe team that lost to Bolton Wanderers, Jake Taylor returning in place of the injured Max Melbourne.

Their game plan was soon hit as they lost Ash Hunter to a muscle injury after just five minutes but, despite the change, it was the Shrimps who produced the match’s first threatening moment on 16 minutes.

Connor Ripley made good saves from Cameron Brannagan and Matty Taylor Picture: Morecambe FC

Jake Taylor broke into the Oxford area and pulled the ball back for Liam Gibson, who sliced a shot just wide of the right-hand post.

Oxford had plenty of the ball but Morecambe defended solidly and restricted the home side to few chances.

Matty Taylor had two half-chances, though Cameron Brannagan had the best opportunity when he was played in down the middle but saw his effort well saved by Connor Ripley.

The Shrimps brought on the returning Cole Stockton and Dylan Connolly for the second half and took the lead within three minutes.

Oxford lost possession on the edge of their own box and Weir made them pay with a superb low shot past Simon Eastwood.

However, Oxford levelled when Morecambe failed to deal with a corner and were made to pay as Joseph bundled home from close range.

Although the home side had the majority of the ball, they were limited to a number of half-chances by an excellent Shrimps defence.

Ripley saved neatly from a close-range Matty Taylor header before Oxford’s best chance came in injury time when Slavi Spasov’s close-range effort was superbly blocked by Anthony O’Connor and the Shrimps took a deserved point.

Oxford United: Eastwood, Long, Findlay, Brown, Seddon, McGuane (Gorrin 84), Brannagan, Henry (Goodrham 84), Joseph, M Taylor, Bodin (Spasov 67). Subs not used: McGinty, Jones, Bate, Mousinho.

Morecambe: Ripley, Rawson, Bedeau, Delaney, Love, Gibson (McLoughlin 74), J Taylor, Weir (O’Connor 78), Hunter (Fane 5), Gnahoua (Connolly 46), Obika (Stockton 46). Subs not used: Smith, Watts.

Referee: Ben Speedie.