Bolton Wanderers 1 Morecambe 0: Liverpool loanee's goal sees off the Shrimps

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley scored on 39 minutes from one of the only moments of quality in a poor game after Elias Kachunga worked a good opening down the left and crossed for the youngster to score from close range.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made two changes to the side that drew with Fleetwood Town at the weekend.

Jacob Bedeau made his second debut for the Shrimps and Jensen Weir earned a recall as Ousmane Fane and Jake Taylor took their seats on the bench.

Liam Gibson was off target late on for Morecambe Picture: Ian lyon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton created the first opening of the game on 10 minutes when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed an Aaron Morley corner wide of the left-hand post from close range.

Gethin Jones floated a free-kick over and Bradley headed wide of the target before Wanderers took the lead with half-time six minutes away.

As Morecambe countered, Ash Hunter gave away the ball and was made to pay as the home side found the target when Bradley beat Connor Ripley with a shot on the turn.

The second half followed a similar pattern with both teams showing a lack of quality in the final third and chances at a premium.

The closest Morecambe came to a goal was in the 54th minute when Ryan Delaney headed inches wide from Hunter’s free-kick.

At the other end, Bolton wasted a glorious chance on 82 minutes as Amadou Bakayoko headed against the post when he looked sure to score.

Morecambe finished the game on the front foot with Liam Gibson flicking a Hunter corner over at the near post but Bolton held on as the Shrimps failed to score for a fourth time in five matches.

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford, Jones, Aimson, Johnston, John, Morley, Williams, Dempsey (Sadlier 90), Lee (Williams 81), Bradley, Kachunga (Afolayan 73), Bodvarsson (Bakayoko 71). Subs not used: Dixon, Iredale, Khumbeni.

Morecambe: Ripley, Rawson, Delaney, Bedeau, Love, Gibson, Hunter, Weir, Melbourne (Taylor 60), Gnahoua (Fane 83), Obika (Connolly 70). Subs not used: Smith, O’Connor, Watts, McLoughlin.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse.