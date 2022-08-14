MATCH REPORT: Morecambe 1 Fleetwood 1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew scored with just seven minutes to go as the Shrimps looked set to take the three points after Arthur Gnahoua's superb 33rd-minute strike had given them the advantage.

Derek Adams's side did more than enough to win the game with Ash Hunter hitting a post and visiting keeper Jay Lynch producing a string of fine saves but Fleetwood kept pushing to the death and were rewarded with an excellent goal from left-back Andrew.

Adams made two changes to the side that beat Stoke City on penalties in midweek with Cole Stockton being ruled out through illness, a fact that caused much debate among fans, and Jensen Weir suspended.

Caleb Watts in action against Fleetwood Town (Picture: Ian Lyon)

The Shrimps started well with Jake Taylor firing wide from the edge of the box and Hunter shooting over from a similar distance.

Scott Brown’s side produced their first chance of note on 19 minutes when a corner from Andrew was headed goalwards by Toto Nsiala forcing Gnahoua into a vital goalline clearance.

The Shrimps then hit back and should have had a penalty on 25 minutes when Taylor's cross hit the arm of the sliding Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu.

But a few moments later Fleetwood too thought they had been denied a spot kick when Liam Gibson seemed to touch a left wing cross into the box.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 33rd minute when Hunter played in Gnahoua down the left and the recalled winger flashed a shot past Lynch from a tight angle with an unstoppable effort.

Hunter went close to making it 2-0 when he ran on to a poor back-pass from Wiredu but saw his shot hit the post with Lynch stranded.

After a poor first half Fleetwood were much better after the break and should have equalised on 52 minutes only for Paddy Lane to blaze a poor effort over the crossbar.

Shaun Rooney, and Garner wasted good chances before Cian Hayes saw a goalbound shot well blocked by the excellent Ryan Delaney.

Morecambe had a golden chance to make it 2-0 when substitute Dylan Connolly was played in on goal by Donald Love only to be denied by Lynch again 12 minutes from time.

Fleetwood punished the Shrimps for not taking their chances with seven minutes left when the always dangerous Andrew skipped inside on the left-hand side and curled a superb right footed effort into the roof of Connor Ripley's goal.

The final action of the game came in injury time when Fleetwood were reduced to 10 men when Lane was sent off for a rash challenge on Shane McLoughlin as the game ended all square..

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Melbourne, Gibson (rep Watts 84), Rawson, Delaney, Taylor (rep Bedeau 87), Fane, Obika, Hunter (rep McLoughlin 84), Gnahoua (rep Connolly 76). Subs not used: Smith, Cooney, O’Connor.

Booked: Love 48, Hunter 69.

Fleetwood Town: Lynch, Andrew, Sarpong-Wiredu (repOmochere 61), Vela, Morton (rep Hayes 46), Lane, G Garner (rep J Garner 61), Nsiala, Batty (rep Johnston 72), Rooney (Macadam 72), Earl. Subs not used: Cairns, Holgate.

Booked: Andrew 69.

Ref: S Stockbridge.