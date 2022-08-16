Morecambe manager believes their transfer window is closed for now

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A busy summer has seen the Shrimps bring in nine players, the most recent of those being the signing of Jacob Bedeau from Burnley last week.

Going the other way, five players were released at the end of last season before Aaron Wildig turned down a contract offer in order to join Newport County AFC.

Of the 10 players Adams made available for transfer, only Jonah Ayunga (St Mirren) had departed before last Friday, when Connor Pye joined Sunderland and Wes McDonald moved to Hartlepool United.

Cole Stockton missed Morecambe's match against Fleetwood Town last Saturday as speculation mounts over his future Picture: Ian Lyon

Despite the exits of Pye and McDonald, there won’t be any funds available for further additions.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Bolton Wanderers, Adams said: “We brought in Jacob, which was great as he will add the competition for places that we always look for.

“We did this knowing that Wes and Connor were leaving so, at the moment, that is us (finished).”

Morecambe go into tonight’s game on the back of last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Fleetwood Town at the Mazuma Stadium.

They had looked on course for a first win of the season thanks to Arthur Gnahoua’s first-half strike.

However, the Shrimps were pegged back late on by Danny Andrew’s equaliser for a Fleetwood team reduced to 10 men when Paddy Lane was sent off for a challenge on Shane McLoughlin.

Nevertheless, the big talking point was further speculation surrounding the future of Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

The 28-year-old, who scored 26 goals last season, missed the game through illness with Jon Obika playing his first full match for the club since joining in the summer of 2021.

Rumours about Stockton’s future have been rife after his superb breakthrough League One season last year, but it is clear it would take a major offer for the Shrimps to sell.

Asked about his absence from the game, Adams simply said: “He phoned in ill this morning, so was out for the game.”