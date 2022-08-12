Morecambe youngster completes Sunderland move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old’s switch was announced on Friday after an undisclosed fee was agreed, penning a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Pye had come onto the radar in the summer of 2021, having impressed former Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson in pre-season.

Connor Pye signed his first professional contract with Morecambe earlier this year Picture: Morecambe FC

That good impression led to a debut in the penalty shootout defeat at Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy group stage last October.

It would be his only senior appearance for Morecambe, despite signing his first professional contract in January of this year.

The former U17 player of the year was one of 10 contracted players made available for transfer by Morecambe boss Derek Adams at the end of last season.

Explaining his decision at the time, Adams said: “The difficulty for Connor Pye is he’s not going to find himself in my first-team squad.