Morecambe manager contemplates sending out youngsters on loan

Since succeeding Derek Adams as Shrimps boss in June, the former Motherwell manager has brought in 17 new players.

The last two of those, Scott Wootton and Shayon Harrison, were announced within the space of 24 hours earlier this week.

Although the August window closes in two-and-a-half weeks’ time - and ‘never say never’ is the usual mantra from managers up and down the land - Robinson is happy with what he has at his disposal.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson may loan out Freddie Price to give him regular first-team football Picture: Stefan Willoughby

“I think we’re just about done,” the Morecambe manager said.

“We have got a squad of 20 fit outfield players with two in every position.

“Obviously, Jon Obika is out long-term so you need that squad when you see some of the injuries we have picked up.

“We play with intensity and you do pick up injuries when you do that, but I have to say I believe the two we have brought in this week were the best available for their positions.”

Liam Gibson, Ryan Delaney and Aaron Wildig are all out in the short-term but, despite that, Robinson now has departures on his mind.

In this instance, loan deals may be sanctioned for some of the club’s younger players.

Chief among them is Freddie Price, of whom Adams spoke in glowing terms last season.

“We need to get some of the younger boys out on loan,” Robinson admitted.

“Boys like Freddie Price need to play football. We have a reserve league which is only six or seven games.

“Someone like Freddie has raw ingredients but his decision making needs to improve, so it’s important he gets out and plays because that will help him no end.”

When clubs loan out some of their younger players, it’s usually with an idea in mind of a team or division to best suit their development.

Robinson is more open-minded where Price is concerned, though another of the club’s youngsters, academy player Connor Pye, will be spending time with the senior set-up.

The manager said: “We just want him (Price) to play, it doesn’t matter what level, but we don’t want him to go somewhere he doesn’t play.

“Connor Pye has been very impressive in pre-season but he’s only a young boy.

“He’s ready to start his career, so it’s important he stays with us.”