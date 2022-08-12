Morecambe manager relishing Fleetwood Town's visit

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps are looking for a first league win – and goal – of the season but go into the game on the back of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup victory over Stoke City.

Tomorrow’s visitors have beaten Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic in the last week as they continue adapting to life under new head coach Scott Brown.

Morecambe took four points from six against the Cod Army last season, a campaign which ended with Fleetwood only surviving the drop on goal difference.

Since then, Brown has taken charge and overhauled the Highbury squad – one which Adams believes poses a number of dangers.

“They have strengthened the team from last year and they always support their managers in the market,” the Morecambe boss said.

“They have already played 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 this season, they have got two full-backs in Shaun Rooney and Danny Andrew who like to get forward and have good delivery.

“There are threats further forward with Callum Morton, Paddy Lane – another who is attracting attention – and Ellis Harrison who has played through the divisions.

“They are a strong outfit but we’re looking forward to the game and we should have close to a sell out in terms of our fans.”

Morecambe go into tomorrow’s game without Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Jensen Weir, who is suspended after his red card in the win over Stoke.

That brought a second clean sheet in three matches this season so, while there is improvement at that end of the pitch, the focus now shifts to the other end.

Last season’s top scorer Cole Stockton – reportedly the subject of a bid from Fleetwood – as well as Jon Obika, Ash Hunter and Dylan Connolly have all either been foiled by the opposition keeper or failed to hit the target when well placed.

Adams acknowledged: “We will be trying to get our shooting boots on as well as having that defensive solidity.

“It’s about trying to get that balance because, while we have done well defensively, we have had opportunities to score.