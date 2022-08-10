Morecambe 0 Stoke City 0 (Morecambe win 5-3 on penalties): Shrimps reach next stage of Carabao Cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps kept their cool as they scored all five spot-kicks with Shane McLoughlin sealing victory after Dylan Connolly, Jon Obika, Caleb Watts and Donald Love had all converted.

Morgan Fox was the Stoke player who failed to hit the target and, despite Will Smallbone, Sam Clucas and Jordan Thompson beating Connor Ripley from 12 yards, the home side took the tie.

The victory was all the more memorable for Morecambe as they were forced to play the final 28 minutes of the game with 10 men after midfielder Jensen Weir was harshly sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

Morecambe defeated Stoke City on penalties after seeing midfielder Jensen Weir sent off Picture: Ian Lyon

Stoke thought they had won the game in normal time when Dwight Gayle scored from close range on 77 minutes, only to see his effort ruled out for offside.

Thompson hit the post with a low shot from the left-hand side of the area before Morecambe almost snatched it in injury time but Caleb Watts’ long-range effort just cleared the crossbar.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams stuck with the same team that lined up against Peterborough United at the weekend with new signing Jacob Bedeau ineligible for the tie.

The Shrimps started well and produced early pressure, Stoke defender Fox skewing a left-wing cross inches wide of his own goal before the home side produced two well-worked corners that led to good openings.

Weir was the first to try his luck with a shot from the edge of the area that went well wide before Ash Hunter also failed to find the target from another good set piece.

Stoke always looked dangerous from set pieces with Sam Clucas heading wide from a Lewis Baker corner before Phil Jagielka was left frustrated after a volley was blocked by his own player.

The best opening of the half came on 43 minutes when Stoke goalkeeper Jack Bonham saw his attempted throw to Fox cut out by Hunter, the Morecambe man forcing the shot-stopper into a vital near post save.

Stoke forced an early chance in the second half with Tyrese Campbell played in on goal, only to see his shot from the right-hand side of the box well saved by Ripley.

The Morecambe keeper did well to collect a looping header from Jacob Brown before the Shrimps were reduced to 10 men when Weir was sent off on 62 minutes.

Stoke looked favourites from then on in but the home team held firm to force the shootout which ultimately ended in a confidence-boosting victory.

They find out their opponents in round two when the draw is held on Sky Sports tonight after the conclusion of the Sheffield Wednesday-Sunderland tie.

Morecambe: Ripley, Rawson, Gibson (McLoughlin 78), Delaney, Love, Taylor (Connolly 85), Fane, Weir, Melbourne, Hunter (Watts 78), Stockton (Obika 85). Subs not used: Smith, Gnahoua, Cooney, O'Connor, McDonald.

Stoke City: Bonham, Taylor, Fox, Jagielka, Thompson, Kilkenny (Laurent 77), Sparrow (Clarke 77), Baker (Smallbone 64), Clucas, Brown (Gayle 64), Campbell (Wright-Phillips 64). Subs not used: Fielding, Flint, Jones, Okagbue.

Referee: Andy Haines.