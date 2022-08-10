Morecambe handed Rotherham United return in Carabao Cup

The draw, made after Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Sunderland on Wednesday evening, sees the Shrimps meet the Millers in the week beginning Monday, August 22.
The two clubs met in round one of the competition six years ago when Morecambe ran out 5-4 winners at the New York Stadium.
Jack Dunn’s hat-trick fired Jim Bentley’s players to an extra-time victory with Cole Stockton and Kevin Ellison also on target.
Derek Adams’ class of 2022/23 had ensured a fourth consecutive first round victory with a penalty shootout win against Stoke City on Tuesday.
The 13 Premier League clubs who aren’t taking part in European competition joined the draw in round two, alongside Championship duo Burnley and Watford.
The remaining Premier League clubs enter the competition in round three, when there are no longer separate northern and southern draws.