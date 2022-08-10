Derek Adams: Morecambe merited Carabao Cup win against Stoke City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps reached round two, winning 5-3 on spot-kicks following a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

They had played the final 28 minutes with 10 men after Jensen Weir was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

The visitors also saw Dwight Gayle have a goal disallowed and Jordan Thompson hit the post but it was Adams’ players who booked their place in the next round.

Derek Adams saw his Morecambe players beat Stoke City on penalties on Tuesday night Picture: Ian Lyon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The draw takes place on Sky Sports tonight after the conclusion of the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

The Morecambe manager said: “It was a really good night for us.

“We handled Stoke well and probably had the better of the opportunities throughout the 90 minutes and we deserved to go through.

“I thought we were excellent, particularly in the first half when we had the better chances, and it was only when we went down to 10 men that they threatened when they put some balls into the box.

“The sending off was really harsh but the lads stayed firm and kept their nerves superbly when it went to penalties, and I was so pleased for them.'”

On another positive note, the Shrimps completed the signing of defender Jacob Bedeau on a permanent deal from Burnley, with Adams saying he will add competition for places.