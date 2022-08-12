Derek Adams: Morecambe's transfer-listed players can force their way back into the frame

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten squad members, all of whom were under contract, were made available for transfer by the Shrimps’ boss when the club’s retained list was published at the end of last season.

Of those 10, Jonah Ayunga was first to go after rejoining former boss Stephen Robinson at St Mirren.

Connor Pye followed, joining Sunderland, though Courtney Duffus’ season-long knee ligament injury means he won’t be going anywhere.

Shane McLoughlin (right) was one of 10 players transfer-listed at the end of last season Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the other seven, Ryan Delaney has started all of Morecambe’s games this season while Shane McLoughlin and Jon Obika have appeared off the bench.

Anthony O’Connor, Wes McDonald and Ryan Cooney have been unused substitutes, leaving Ryan McLaughlin as the only player without any matchday involvement so far.

When asked if some of the listed players could force their way back into his plans, Adams said: “Some of them have already done that.

“As I said at the end of last season, I had to try and free up some cash – and that’s still the case.

“Some will still be here when the window closes because they have deserved to be given that opportunity.

“Some will move on, which allows us to develop the squad, but it really just depends on the ones who aren’t in the 18-man squad and if they can find themselves an opportunity.