Morecambe manager enquired about loan deal for Wembley matchwinner

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in helping the Shrimps gain promotion in 2020/21, netting the winner in the Wembley play-off final against Newport County AFC.

He joined Luton Town that summer, playing 14 matches in all competitions last season and one Carabao Cup tie this time around.

However, earlier this week, Mendes Gomes joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan – but limped off with a hamstring injury on his debut against Cheltenham Town.

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored Morecambe's winner in the 2020/21 League Two promotion play-off final Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I spoke to Nathan Jones (Luton manager) about him,” Adams confirmed.

“I think Carlos would have been quite keen to come but we couldn’t get anywhere the figures involved in the loan deal.

“The figures that Luton are getting are well above our pay deal.

“To be fair to Luton, they have done well and, to be fair to Morecambe, we got a very good deal for him.”

With the transfer window closing at the start of September, Adams acknowledged his budget is spent unless any cash can be freed up by departures between now and then.

Ten under-contract players were transfer-listed over the summer with Jonah Ayunga, Connor Pye and Wes McDonald having left but a fourth, Courtney Duffus, out for the season through injury.

In theory then, that leaves six players who are still available but Adams said that, in his mind, that isn’t the case.

He said: “Not all of them are available but we haven’t officially taken anyone off the list.

“We’ve got a tight squad and I’d probably think it’s going to be difficult to move some players on.

“There has been interest in one of the players but he has decided not to want to move away at this moment.”

One of the listed players was Ryan Delaney, who had failed to establish himself after being brought in last summer by Stephen Robinson.

Having made 18 appearances on loan at Scunthorpe United as they were relegated from League Two last season, he has been an ever-present so far .

“He’s done really well and he’s a really good person,” Adams said of Delaney.