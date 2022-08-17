Morecambe manager's mixed feelings after Bolton Wanderers defeat

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 39th minute goal from Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley was enough to give Bolton a 1-0 win as the Shrimps – once again without the ill Cole Stockton – failed to score for the third time in the league this season.

Adams said: “I think we looked very organised. Tactically we were very good because Bolton have beaten Wycombe Wanderers here 3-0 in the past, and they didn’t have too many opportunities in the game.

“We were unlucky with Ryan Delaney’s header in the second half which went past the upright and Farrend Rawson had a header on goal as well.

Morecambe defender Max Melbourne was stretchered off at Bolton Wanderers last night Picture: Michael Williamson

“We were the team that looked like we were going to do something in the final 15 minutes or so.

“Overall I am happy with the way my lads played but we do have work to do.

“In that forward area we are not getting that right pass at the right time but you have to remember we are a new team and we are four games into the season.”

Another negative for the Shrimps was an injury to Max Melbourne who had to be stretchered off after looking like he had pulled a muscle.

Adams said: “We are not sure yet (on what the injury is) but he was taken away on a stretcher and we are going to assess what the injury is.