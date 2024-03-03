News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe boss thrilled by Shrimps' team spirit

Ged Brannan praised Morecambe’s spirit after they again came from two goals down to pick up three vital away points.
By Derek Quinn
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 15:53 GMT
Saturday’s 3-2 win at Crewe Alexandra was the second time in recent weeks the Shrimps have overturned a two-goal deficit to take three points, following a similar situation at Tranmere Rovers in mid-February.

Having trailed to efforts from Elliott Nevitt and Shilow Tracey, three goals in 15 second-half minutes from Joe Adams, Jordan Slew and Farrend Rawson gave Morecambe victory.

It left Brannan delighted with his side’s efforts as they climbed to ninth in League Two, three points adrift of the play-offs and with a game in hand.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty ImagesMorecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images
He said: “It was a crazy, crazy game. We showed great character again.

“I thought we played well in the first half and should have scored but we let them into the game and went two down.

“The character that the lads showed from there was fantastic. We created chance after chance and the blocks they produced in the last five minutes sums the whole performance up.

“They threw themselves on the line for each other. It was absolutely brilliant and I’m made up for them.

“We dominated the game at times and played some really good stuff and I’m delighted with the three points.”

The Shrimps are back in action on Tuesday evening, when they welcome Crawley Town to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

It should have been played last October but was postponed as a result of the Shrimps’ international call-ups.

The teams only met a month ago, Ged Garner’s double giving Morecambe a 2-1 victory.

