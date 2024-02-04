Crawley Town 1, Morecambe 2: ​Striker Ged Garner goes from villain to Shrimps hero

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ged Brannan’s new-look team came from behind once again, as they did at MK Dons on their last away outing, with Barrow loanee Garner fighting back from the disappointment of missing a penalty in the defeat against Colchester last week to score either side of the break after Harry Forster had fired the home side ahead.

Brannan made four changes from last weekend’s defeat with David Tutonda and Joel Senior recalled to the starting line-up, and midweek loan signings Julian Larson and Nelson Khumbeni being handed debuts.

The early play saw chances for both sides with Forster, who looked dangerous in the first-half volleying just wide of Archie Mair's right hand post from a good opening.

Ged Garner celebrates hitting the winner against Crawley (photo: Morecambe FC)

Six minutes later it was the Shrimps who went close after an excellent counter attack. With a man over Joe Adams threaded a pass through to Tutonda but jos effort was well saved by home keeper Corey Addai.

It was the home side who drew first blood as Crawley took the lead in the 18th minute. Former Shrimps; winger Adam Campbell played a neat ball into the path of Forster who beat Mair low to his left with a precise finish.

Morecambe almost replied immediately as Jacob Bedeau played in Garner on goal but his effort was well saved by Addai.

The telling moment of the game in many ways came after 34 minutes. Crawley midfielder Nick Trasoullashowed great skill to weave his way into the box but failed at the final hurdle as he missed the target after doing the hard work.

The Shrimps made him pay for the miss as they equalised moments later. Tutonda showed great skill to keep a deep right wing cross in play before drilling in a dangerous cross which Garner diverted past Addai from close range.

Klaidi Lolos went close again for Crawley just before the break but the home side were much more subdued after the break as the Shrimps created the better chances.

Two minutes after the break Garner tested Addai again with a close range shot from Julian Larsson’s excellent cross before Bedeau did put the ball in the back of the net after a well worked free kick only to see his header ruled out for the narrowest of offsides.

The chances kept coming for the dominant Shrimps with Larsson, Gwion Edwards and Jake Taylor both failing to find the target with decent efforts before the Shrimps took a deserved lead six minutes from time with a superb individual goal from Garner.

The striker showed huge determination to win the ball down the right hand channel and cut inside Dion Conroy before smashing an effort from a tight angle past Addai to take the points.

Crawley Town: Addai, Conroy, Kelly, Ransom, Maguire, Lolos, Orsi, Forster (Gordon 60), Tsaroulla, Campbell (Roles 85), Wright. Subs not used: Sandford, Darcy, Olagunju, Adeyemo, Mukena.

Booked: Conroy, Wright.

Morecambe: Mair, Tutonda (Melbourne 85), Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o (Slew 85), Adams, Garner, Larsson (Harrack 90), Senior, Brown (Edwards 68), Khumbeni (Taylor 68). Subs not used: A Smith, C Smith.

Booked: Tutonda, Harrack.

Attendance: 2,856.