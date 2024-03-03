Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ged Brannan’s players trailed to strikes from Elliott Nevitt and Shilow Tracey either side of the break before goals from Joe Adams, Jordan Slew and Farrend Rawson gave them victory.

Brannan made two changes from the side that drew against Grimsby Town, with Ged Garner returning up front and Max Melbourne handed a rare start in midfield as Slew and Julian Larsson dropped to the bench.

The Shrimps started the game the better and created the first opening after just three minutes with Joel Senior’s cross just inches too far ahead of Garner.

Jordan Slew got Morecambe back on terms against Crewe Alexandra Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Adams then played in Garner behind the Crewe defence with the striker arrowing an effort wide as Morecambe set the pace.

It was the home side who led on 18 minutes though after a long ball forward dropped in between Rawson, Chris Stokes and Archie Mair.

Nevitt took advantage, scoring at the second attempt after Mair parried his initial header.

Another goal came early in the second half as Tracy cut in from the right and his shot whistled past Mair.

Brannan introduced Jordy Hiwula and Slew on the hour, the former crossing for Adams whose shot was cleared off the line.

He made no mistake with 20 minutes left, converting Melbourne’s cross to halve the deficit.

They were level four minutes later as Adams’ shot was saved by Harvey Davies but Slew finished coolly.

Mair did well to deny Lewis Leigh and Josh Austerfield before Morecambe went ahead as Rawson turned home Senior’s cross.

There was more drama to come with eight minutes of added time indicated by the officials, with Crewe left wondering how they failed to level the scores.

Substitute Zac Williams somehow blazed over from six yards before Jacob Bedeau’s stunning goalline clearance thwarted Courtney Baker-Richardson as the Shrimps earned another vital three points on their travels.

Crewe Alexandra: Davies, Adebisi, Demetriou, Thomas, Tracey (Rowe 63), Turns, Holicek, Nevitt (Baker-Richardson 63), Austerfield, Billington, Kirk (Leigh 74). Subs not used: Booth, Westwood, Cooney, Williams.

Morecambe: Mair, Bedeau, Rawson, Songo’o (Davenport 73), Adams, Garner (Brown 73), Senior, Stokes (Slew 62), Edwards (Hiwula 62), Melbourne (Harrack 90), Khumbeni. Subs not used: Smith, Larsson.

Referee: Farai Hallam.