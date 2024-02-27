Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The demonstration, which has been organised by supporters' group, the Shrimps Trust, will look to publicise the fact that the club is for sale and show fans’ support for the club.

The League 2 club, which is owned by Bond Group Investments, has been for sale for nearly 18 months, and fans have become increasingly frustrated with the longevity of the sales process.

The demonstration will begin at the Eric Morecambe Statue at 12pm and fans will march along the promenade and down Regent Road before it formally ends at the Hurley Flyer pub next to the ground.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium. Picture from Google Street View.

Fans will be holding “For Sale” signs, and it is hoped that this will have a positive impact on the sale process.