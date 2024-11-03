Morecambe boss Derek Adams is hoping he will benefit from some of the funds raised by Saturday’s FA Cup first round victory over Worthing.

The win gives the Shrimps at least £65,000 in prize money, with Saturday’s victory worth £45,000 and at least another £20,000 coming into the coffers by way of their appearance in the second round.

That takes the funds raised by the Shrimps’ cup exploits this season to more than £100,000, following on from their results in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Speaking after the Worthing win, Adams said: “The most important thing about Saturday was to get through to the next round.

Morecambe meet Bradford City in the FA Cup after drawing against them in League Two at the start of October Picture: Morecambe FC

“That was our objective, so we could be in the draw for the second round and we did that.

“The money made so far is a real bonus and can only help us.

“Morecambe is not an easy club to work for, or be a supporter of, because of the circumstances it finds itself in.

“It hasn’t been easy for a number of years because we haven’t had the millions pumped into us that other people have.

“We have to generate our own income and the funds raised so far is something for us.”

Morecambe will now host Bradford City in round two of the FA Cup following the draw on Sunday evening.

It’s a quick return meeting for the clubs, who only met at the start of October when they drew 1-1 at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Cheick Diabate’s own goal had put the Shrimps in front before Jack Shepherd’s late equaliser.

After seven consecutive away ties in the competition, it’s Morecambe’s first home match since beating Newport County in round one in November 2021.

Ties will be held between November 29 and December 2, though both clubs are due to play League Two matches on December 3.

The Shrimps have a scheduled match at Tranmere Rovers, while Bradford should host Barrow AFC.

Victory will be worth £75,000, as well as a place in round three for the fourth time in five seasons.

Before then, however, is Saturday’s return to league matters when Morecambe make the trip to Harrogate Town.

The match, which sees Adams’ players looking to pick up a second league win of the season, has an earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm.