Morecambe boss looks forward to answering an attacking poser

Though last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Gillingham made it one win from the last eight for the Shrimps, none of the five teams directly above them in the table claimed victories.

It meant Robinson’s players remain one point from safety going into Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury Town, who sit four points above them.

Morecambe had been within six minutes of losing last weekend, only for Jon Obika to rescue a point with his second goal in five games.

Jon Obika and Cole Stockton are two of Morecambe's attacking options

The 31-year-old, whose previous goal came in last month’s win against Doncaster Rovers, has had a stop-start campaign with a hamstring injury keeping him out until mid-December.

In his absence, Cole Stockton has shouldered the striking burden in sitting joint top of the division’s goalscoring chart with 18.

With Jonah Ayunga in good form, as well as Arthur Gnahoua, Dylan Connolly and Courtney Duffus also in the reckoning, Robinson has plenty of options in the forward areas.

He said: “Jon has been really unfortunate, he was my main signing over the summer.

“Cole has stepped up to the plate but there’s competition now with Jonah Ayunga playing so well.

“Courtney was in a car accident, so we didn’t involve him (against Gillingham).

“He had a bang on the motorway on the way home. Hopefully, we’ll get him back in a reserve game this week.”

After dominating much of the game against Gillingham, albeit without creating many chances, Morecambe fell behind after losing possession and allowing their visitors to break, culminating in Ryan Jackson’s unstoppable finish from distance.

Nevertheless, the Shrimps rallied with Shane McLoughlin producing an energetic display which pleased his boss.

Robinson added: “He never gives up, he is the epitomy of everything I like about this squad of boys.

“We are being punished for every single error we’re making but, if we have more performances like that, we will win more games than we lose.”