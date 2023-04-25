This weekend sees the Shrimps play their final home match of the campaign when they welcome Lincoln City to the Mazuma Stadium.

Two successive wins against Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic have helped the club’s survival hopes as it seeks a third consecutive season in League One.

Last Saturday’s victory at Charlton left them fourth-bottom of the table, in the relegation zone on goal difference with two matches remaining.

Derek Adams has praised Morecambe's supporters for their backing Picture: Ian Lyon

The situation may change again this evening with fifth-bottom Oxford United having a chance to pull clear of Morecambe when they play their game in hand against Cheltenham Town.

Nevertheless, Adams knows there is still work to be done with this weekend’s home game against the Imps the next challenge to overcome.

The Morecambe manager said: “We’ve given ourselves an opportunity with two games to go.

“Nobody can ask for any more from this football club because it’s a really tough division to stay in but we are fighting all the way.

“The supporters will be there in their numbers this weekend. They will be supporting the club and the players to get another victory and it will be all guns blazing as we try to get that.

“The miracle (of staying in League One) is still on and that is all anyone can ask for.

“We’ve had trying circumstances but the players have knuckled down and they have shown what this football club means to them.

“They have given the supporters something to shout about and we need everyone to get behind us again this weekend.

“It’s our final home game of the season and the support and the atmosphere has been brilliant at the Mazuma all year – and we all need to take that a step further on Saturday.

“You could see what the win on Saturday meant to everyone at the club. We want to make the most of that togetherness and desire for this club to succeed this weekend and we need everyone behind us.