Derek Adams’ players won another five-goal thriller, with two goals from Cole Stockton proving vital as they made it consecutive victories and also claimed a second away success of the season.

Adams made two changes from the side that beat Wycombe Wanderers, Ryan Cooney and Arthur Gnahoua replacing the injured Donald Love and Caleb Watts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gnahoua saw a shot blocked before Stockton gave Morecambe the lead with a stunning long-range strike that flew into the top corner of Ashley Maynard-Brewer’s goal.

Cole Stockton scored twice for Morecambe at Charlton Athletic Picture: Ian Lyon

Charlton came back with Miles Leaburn volleying wide and Jes Rak-Sakyi drawing a save from Connor Ripley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Addicks thought they had levelled when Jack Payne fired past Ripley from 25 yards, but a foul had been given in the build-up.

At the end of the half, Stockton had a golden chance to put Morecambe two up but lifted the ball over from six yards.

He was made to pay as, two minutes into added time, the Addicks equalised as Rak-Sajyi bundled home Payne’s cross.

Charlton started the second period on the front foot as Leaburn went close with a header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was Morecambe who struck next on 58 minutes with Stockton taking full advantage of hesitation between Michael Hector and Maynard-Brewer to slide the ball into an empty net.

The Shrimps then added a third six minutes later, Maynard-Brewer parrying Stockton’s 20-yarder with the ball falling neatly for Jensen Weir to volley home from six yards.

Charlton pulled one back 11 minutes from time when substitute Scott Fraser turned neatly in the box to fire past Ripley and set up a nervous finale.

Stockton proved a hero in defence for Morecambe with a goalline clearance and, despite Charlton’s best efforts, the Shrimps held on for a win that boosted their push for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlton Athletic: Maynard-Brewer, Clare, Hector, Thomas, Sessegnon (Kanu 69), Morgan, Dobson, Henry, Rak-Sakyi, Leaburn, Payne (Campbell 61), Henry (Fraser 61). Subs not used: Wollacott, Kane, Egbo, Mitchell.

Morecambe: Ripley, Cooney, Bedeau, Rawson, Souare (Melbourne 51), Austerfield, Gibson, Weir (Niasse 86), Crowley (Taylor 72) Gnahoua (Delaney 86), Stockton. Subs not used: Smith, Hunter, Simeu.

Referee: David Rock.