The Shrimps won 3-2 at The Valley for the second consecutive season as Cole Stockton netted twice with Jensen Weir also on target.

It gave Morecambe only a second league away win of the campaign and a valuable three points in their quest to avoid relegation from League One.

They are in the final relegation position, level on points with Oxford United whose game in hand sees them host Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

Jensen Weir scored for the Shrimps at Charlton Athletic Picture: Ian Lyon

Speaking after Saturday’s victory, Adams said: “It was another great performance from us.

“We have had four tough games in recent weeks but we came here and produced an excellent display.

“We got off to a great start with a magnificent strike from Cole Stockton and we deserved it.

“The players were right at it from the start of the game, and to go in at half-time at 1-1 after they scored in injury time, was a bit unjust because we had done so well in the first half.

“We could have let our heads drop but the attitude and application in the second half was top notch.

“We could have scored more and although they got one back, they didn’t really trouble us.

“I told the players to go into the game as if it was the last game of the season and leave nothing out there.