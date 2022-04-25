Morecambe boss has no complains about defeat at MK Dons

The Shrimps went down 2-0 to a team pressing for automatic promotion and failed to produce a shot on goal in their penultimate game of the campaign.

Defeat kept Morecambe 19th in the League One table but means their survival bid goes to the final day when they host Sunderland, Gillingham entertain Rotherham United and Fleetwood Town travel to Bolton Wanderers.

Adams said: “We knew it was going to be a difficult game to start with and that is what it was as MK Dons are a very good side that are trying to push into the automatic promotion places.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams saw his players beaten at MK Dons on Saturday

“I thought we took the game to MK Dons in the first half especially and we got ourselves into some really good areas.

“We pressed them high up the pitch and we were unfortunate not to get through a couple of times, but we gave the ball away when we were in good areas.

“Then, as we were getting into the game, we gave away a really poor goal when their centre-half (Harry Darling) was able to run the full length of the park to score and that set us back.

“After half-time we tried to get at it again but they are a good side and got the second goal, and deserved to win the game.