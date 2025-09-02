Joshua Eppiah has joined Morecambe Photo: Morecambe FC

Morecambe made two further additions to their squad before Tuesday’s National League match with Forest Green Rovers.

Manager Ashvir Singh Johal took his number of summer signings to 16 with Monday’s arrivals of Joshua Eppiah and Tom Tweedy.

Eppiah makes the move to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium after a spell with Brazilian club Amazonas.

A former Belgian U21 international, the 26-year old came through the youth ranks at Leicester City before loan spells with OH Leuven and Northampton Town.

After being released by Leicester, he moved to the Brazilian second tier in July 2024.

Johal said: “He’s had other opportunities across Europe, but he’s someone that we wanted to get into the building.

“The fans will really love watching him play. He is an exciting player, very fast, very direct.

“He’s had experience, not only in England but abroad too, so I think he’s going to really add a lot of excitement to our team.”

Tweedy (20) has joined the Shrimps on a season-long loan deal from Burnley.

The winger’s career started with Welsh club Penybont before he joined the Clarets, linking up with their U21s.

It is another loan move away from Turf Moor for Tweedy, who joined AFC Fylde on a 28-day deal in February but did not feature for the Coasters in that time.

Johal added: “Tom will be a fantastic addition to the squad.

“We’re really grateful to Burnley for their cooperation and support in getting this deal done.

“He is a winger that can play either side, he is comfortable cutting in and shooting and he can go on the outside and beat players one v one.”