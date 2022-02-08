Morecambe announce keeper's departure from the club

The 34-year-old leaves the Shrimps a year after joining them, in which time he made 38 appearances and helped the club gain promotion into League One.

He had signed a one-year deal last summer but shared goalkeeping duties with Reading loanee Jokull Andresson until the end of 2021.

Andresson has now returned to his parent club with the Shrimps having brought in Trevor Carson on loan and Adam Smith on a deal until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Letheren has left Morecambe by mutual consent

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson had confirmed after last Saturday’s draw against Bolton Wanderers that the two parties had been in talks over an early departure.

Letheren’s departure was subsequently confirmed this afternoon with the manager adding: “Myself and Kyle have spoken at length and decided it was the right time for him to move on.

“He understandably wants to play games and further his career. This gives him the best chance of doing that.

“I would like to wish him well in whatever comes next and, as a club, we would like to thank him for his efforts this season and also last season, where he played a big part in helping this team secure promotion to Sky Bet League One.”