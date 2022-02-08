Morecambe boss: Draw disappointment illustrates the players' progress

The Shrimps travel to Lincoln City (7.45pm) on the back of last weekend’s draw with Bolton Wanderers.

The point left them still fourth-bottom of the table but a win tonight would see them leapfrog their hosts, who sit three places above them.

After ending 2021 with one victory in 13 league matches, a revamped Morecambe team has taken 10 points from seven games in the opening five weeks of 2022.

Cole Stockton scored his 21st goal of the season on Saturday moments after missing a penalty

Top scorer Cole Stockton saw the subsequent penalty saved by Bolton keeper James Trafford, who also denied Anthony O’Connor, Toumani Diagouraga and Adam Phillips.

“We should have won,” Robinson said of their performance at the weekend.

“We were the better team with 11 men, we were the better team with 10 men, we totally dominated, created all the chances, passed the ball in ridiculous conditions, so I’m a very frustrated figure we haven’t won the game.

“We can’t be too critical of Cole, he’s carried us most of the season, but we deserved to win the game.

“We pressed them high up the pitch. I think we totally dominated a side that’s won four in a row and not conceded a goal, so maybe it shows that I’m absolutely gutted we haven’t won the game and how far we’ve come in the last four or five weeks.

“I thought there were some very good performances. I don’t think there was a bad performance throughout the 11 or the boys that came on, so it’s really hard for me to be critical.

“It’s another point against a very good side who are on a roll – make no mistake, the size of the club Bolton are, I’m gutted that we didn’t win but, before the game, with the form they were in, we would have taken it (the draw).

“We coped with their front three, we outpassed them and it’s just a shame it’s ended the way it did, so the whole day’s very frustrating.”