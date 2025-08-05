Midfielder Tom White has announced his departure from Morecambe Picture: Morecambe FC

Tom White has become the latest departure from Morecambe FC, with no resolution yet to the club’s ownership crisis.

The 28-year-old, who played 40 games last season after joining the Shrimps from Barrow AFC, confirmed his exit from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Monday.

Writing on X, White – who had become a firm fans’ favourite in his first year at the club – said: “Nobody quite understands the connection and feeling I’ve had towards the club over the past 13 months and I will cherish the opportunity and experiences I’ve had representing the town.

“I’ve had to make the most difficult decision of my career and I have decided to depart for reasons that should never occur in football.

“I walked through the doors of the Mazuma Stadium just over a year ago. The man who greeted me embodied everything that Morecambe stands for.

“Les (Dewhirst, the kitman) has worked at the club for as long as you’d be able to remember and supported them even longer.

“To see what he has had to go through the last six weeks should never happen.

“I have loved football since I walked up the steps of the East Stand at St James’ Park 23 years ago. Newcastle United has been a part of me ever since.

“Both Morecambe and Newcastle are the centre of their community, the centre stage of people’s existence and somewhat the sole reason people make it through the working week.

“One club is no more important than the other. What has happened to Morecambe, Bury and Macclesfield, and many other clubs, is a catastrophic failure and a failure caused by negligence, arrogance and lack of knowledge.

“From the gaffer (Derek Adams) and Danny (Grainger, assistant manager), to my teammates, staff behind the scenes and the fans, the solidarity, heart and empathy you’ve all shown one another, while trying to find positives in the most horrific situation, will stick with me forever.

“Morecambe Football Club is special; I’m aware that I’m at risk of using all the cliches under the sun.

“I can’t put into words how much you have all impacted my life and restored my faith in how I see the game.

“I’ve never played the sport for money or status; I play it to be able to represent my family and the people of the club.

“I could not have picked a better set of people to represent. This institution needs to survive and I’m praying it does.

“Keep fighting and hopefully I will see you all soon.”

Before Morecambe’s suspension from the National League, supporters would have been preparing this week for Saturday’s planned opening match of the season at Boston United.

As an alternative, Bury are offering Shrimps fans free entry to their NPL West match with Newcastle Town at Gigg Lane this weekend.

A club statement said: “We at Bury Football Club have watched with great sympathy and understanding as you navigate uncertain times.

“As a club that knows all too well what it feels like to face challenges off the pitch, we want you to know: you are not alone.

“Whether you’re in need of a temporary football fix, a place to feel connected, or simply want to enjoy a matchday with fellow fans who understand—our gates and hearts are open to you.

“Show your Morecambe FC season ticket or wear your Morecambe FC badge with pride at our turnstiles for free entry.

“Wear your colours. Bring your voices. You’ll be warmly welcomed as part of our football family.”