Morecambe Winter Gardens stages a Morecambe FC celebration on August 22

Supporters have arranged a Morecambe FC celebration evening which will be held later this month.

‘Bring Me Sunshine – Celebrating Morecambe Football Club’ takes place at Morecambe Winter Gardens Theatre on Friday, August 22 (7pm).

It is two days after the National League’s compliance and licensing committee is due to meet again, following the Shrimps’ suspension from the competition last week amid the club’s ongoing ownership crisis.

Announcing the look back at 105 years of history, organisers said: “There’s been plenty of ups and downs along the way and lots of stories to tell.

“With a chance of liquidation being in the near future it’s time for us fans to stick together. This is an evening set up by the fans for the fans.

“A night of reflection from all generations, a chance to hear and tell stories.

“Time to get out your flags and shirts and possibly raise that one last glass to our club, Morecambe Football Club.

“This has potential to be a very emotional night or a big sigh of relief (depending on the deadline on 20th August) but either way, our town will stand tall and get together and reflect on our wonderful club.”

The night will include a live question and answer session featuring former players and club staff, as well as live music from local bands and artists.

Tickets cost £10 and can be booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/morecambe-winter-gardens/t-rpelolm with all profits being donated to the Shrimps Trust.

Anyone who is unable to attend, but would like to donate, can do so at https://shrimpstrust.co.uk/donate/