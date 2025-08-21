Morecambe have seen youngsters Nathan Snowball and Olly Tonkin join Preston North End Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Preston North End have confirmed the double signing of Morecambe youngsters Nathan Snowball and Olly Tonkin.

The pair have committed to signing professional contracts with the Lilywhites, once their academy scholarships expire.

Snowball will spend the next 12 months in PNE’s academy before a two-year pro deal is triggered.

The 17-year-old became Morecambe’s youngest player in November 2024, when he debuted as a 16-year-old against Carlisle United in the Vertu Trophy.

The defender, who was the Shrimps’ First Year Player of the Year for 2024/25, said: “I’m buzzing to sign for this great club. All the staff have been brilliant with me and I can’t wait to get started.

“The hard work starts now. Also, a big thank you to my parents who continue to support me in my career.”

Tonkin is one year younger and PNE say the centre-back has ‘generated interest from Premier League clubs’.

The 16-year-old is set for a two-year scholarship at Preston, followed by a one-year pro.

He said: “This is a proud moment for me and my family to be signing for PNE. I want to thank all the staff for their support.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my career and I can’t wait to get started.”